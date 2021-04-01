Azerbaijani defense minister, Turkish delegation discuss prospects for development of co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Murat Seker on April 1, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the leaders of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee and the Air Force, as well as ASELSAN and HAVELSAN companies, the minister of defense stressed the importance of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation.

The minister emphasized that weapons and combat equipment, as well as other military equipment produced by the Turkish defense industrial company, which are in the use of the Azerbaijani troops, have significantly increased the combat capability of the Azerbaijani troops.

Due to the effective use of these weapons in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the Armenian Armed Forces suffered a big blow.

Hasanov stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding the Azerbaijani military-technical cooperation.

Expressing his condolences to the families and relatives of the Martyrs of the second Nagorno-Karabakh War, the guests stressed that they are proud of the Azerbaijani soldiers. They also emphasized the joint activity to increase Azerbaijan's military capabilities.

The issues of equipping the Azerbaijani troops with the latest electronic technologies, expanding the capabilities of communication systems, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation, as well as other aspects of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.