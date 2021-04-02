Launch locations of 'Iskander' missiles by Armenia on Azerbaijan still unknown - Mine Action Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The launch locations of the 'Iskander' missiles by Armenia at Azerbaijan's city of Shusha remain unknown, Idris Ismayilov, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's city of Shusha was liberated from Armenia's occupation during the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020).

Ismayilov said the missile launch location could be established via a special radar.

He further said the agency continues the de-mining operations.

"In Shusha, our employees found the fragments of a missile that fell at a distance of 780 meters from each other. One of the fragments was found in the northeast direction and the other in the opposite direction,” Ismayilov said.