Azerbaijan's Aghdam razed to ground - Djibouti's rep in OIC (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted in 12:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Permanent Representative to the OIC from Djibouti, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama visited Azerbaijan’s liberated (from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, getting acquainted with the occupation’s consequences.

Bamakhrama made the statement at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits of the delegation of the OIC Contact Group to Aghdam and Ganja cities, Trendreports on Apr.8.

"The OIC includes 57 countries. We visited the liberated territories for the first time and witnessed heavy destruction. Aghdam was razed to the ground," he said.

According to the representative, during the trip, the delegation members also met with people affected by the war.

“We visited Ganja and saw the destruction from Armenian missile strikes on the city (during the war). Our goal was to familiarize ourselves with the situation on the spot,” he also noted.

“The OIC will support Azerbaijan’s government in the restoration of the liberated territories. Contacts with members of the OIC to provide the necessary support to the country will continue. We are glad to liberation of the Azerbaijani lands," added Bamakhrama.