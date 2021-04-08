OIC to continue supporting Azerbaijan - assistant secretary-general (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will continue to support Azerbaijan, Assistant Secretary-General in charge of Economic Affairs of the OIC Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo said, Trend reports on Apr.8.

Sengendo made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city (shelled by Armenian Armed Forces from missiles during the war, causing civilian casualties) by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group.

"The OIC has always supported Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. This support is related to not just the fact that Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC, but also with the country's fair position," he said.

"We saw desecrated mosques, destroyed cemeteries and graves, indicating aggression not only against the living, but also against the dead. Azerbaijan liberated its lands, and we believe that they’ll be restored and people will return to their homes," added the organization’s representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.