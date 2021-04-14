Ukrainian deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO)
Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 14
Trend:
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 14.
During the trip, members of the Ukrainian delegation led by Reznikov saw the scale of destruction in Aghdam city as a result of the 30-year occupation.
