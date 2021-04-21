Russia played major role in stopping armed conflict in Karabakh region - Putin
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21
Trend:
Russia played, as is known, the main role in stopping the armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly.
"We strive to assist in the settlement of regional conflicts,” President Putin added. “We have already done a lot to stabilize the situation in Syria, to establish a political dialogue in Libya. Russia played, as you know, the main role in stopping the armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region."
