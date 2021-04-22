Building of Azerbaijan’s Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex to look like crater from above

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex in the territory of Gobustan village, Absheron district on April 22, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, informed the president and the first lady of the complex.

Naghiyev said that the concept is that the building of the complex will look like a crater from above. There will also be a workshop here.

"We will hold classes for children. There will also be an exhibition hall and a café here," he said.

The Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex will be created 59 kilometers south-western Baku, about 17 kilometers north-western Gobustan settlement, on the main road to Shamakha, on the territory located at an altitude of 235 meters above the sea level. This place is known as the territory of the "Gylynj" mud volcanoes.

After assessing the tourist potential of the area, a decision was made to create the tourism complex here. Thus, another project for creating the tourist infrastructure is being implemented within the State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Regions in 2019-2023.