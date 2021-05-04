Armenian MFA should apologize instead of voicing groundless claims - Azerbaijan's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is overcoming the grave consequences of the aggressive policy and vandalism by Armenia, Trend reports citing the commentary of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The commentary was made in response to the statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

“Therefore, it would be more correct if the Armenian Foreign Ministry did not come out with groundless claims, but apologized,” the MFA stated.