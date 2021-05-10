President Aliyev attends presentation of new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
As earlier reported, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on May 10, Trend reports.
As part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in a presentation of a new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport.
