Azerbaijani FM talks tension on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with OSCE Chairman-in-Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linde, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The importance of adhering to tripartite declarations was stressed.
