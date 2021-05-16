It is Armenia that violates internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
Trend:
It is Armenia that violates the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on May 16.
Abdullayeva was commenting on the Armenia's claims about the latest tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as well as Armenia's claims that Azerbaijan allegedly "violated the sovereign territory" of Armenia.
"These claims are completely unfounded. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, having issued a statement on this matter, clarified the situation in connection with the border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.
