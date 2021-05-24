President of Republic of Korea congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"I extend my warm congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Moon Jae-in said.

"I hope that the friendly ties our two countries have cemented so far will grow stronger in the years to come and that the exchanges and friendship between our people will also be further deepened," the president of the Republic of Korea added.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors, as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Moon Jae-in said.