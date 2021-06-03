No bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenian morgues - joint statement

Politics 3 June 2021 12:36 (UTC+04:00)
No bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen in Armenian morgues - joint statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

There are no bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen in the morgues of Armenia, the General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports on June 3.

The statement was made following certain reports from the Armenian media outlets.

“On June 2, false allegations appeared in the Armenian media that some bodies in the morgues of Armenia may belong to Azerbaijani servicemen,” the statement noted. "In this regard, we declare that among the unidentified bodies in the morgues under the Ministry of Health of Armenia there are no those belonging to the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.”

“Thus, the forensic genetic examination (DNA test), appointed by the law enforcement structures of Armenia, established that these are the corpses of Armenian servicemen," added the statement.

Presently, search groups, consisting of employees of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office, the State Security Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, are carrying out intensive activities to search for and transfer the bodies of the missing Azerbaijani servicemen, who died during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, to their families.

