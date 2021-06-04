AzTV, AZERTAC employees killed in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO)

Politics 4 June 2021 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 12:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said, Trend reports on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, were killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

