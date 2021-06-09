France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at liberated lands - French senator (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
France must help Azerbaijan in cleaning landmines at the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Nathalie Goulet, Senator of France, Member of the Azerbaijani Nizami Ganjavi International Center tweeted, Trend reports.
In her words, the international community must help [Azerbaijan] to clean the landmines.
Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.
According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, were killed in a mine explosion while on duty.
