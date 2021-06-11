Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
The positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stationed in the direction of Ashagy Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar district were fired on from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the Vardenis district on June 11 from 17:00 (GMT+4) through 17:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
There are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.
