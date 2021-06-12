Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets UK delegation (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation of representatives of political, public circles, research centers and the UK media, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
Latest
Kyrgyz ambassador to US meets with acting assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs
President of Azerbaijan receives credentials of incoming non-resident ambassadors of ten countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)