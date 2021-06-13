Ukrainian companies interested in participating in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands - Ambassador

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Ukrainian companies are interested in participating in the process of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky, who visited Aghdam, told Trend.

“This process will be carried out step-by-step as before the resumption of vital activity in the districts, these beautiful, but currently dangerous lands must be cleared of mines,” the ambassador said.

"Ukraine's work together with its Azerbaijani counterparts begins from mutual assistance in demining and ends with restoration," the ambassador said.

“Before proceeding to the resumption of life in these territories, of course, a whole process must be carried out, which begins from demining, and in this aspect, Azerbaijan and Ukraine are negotiating for the recovery process to take place as quickly as possible,” Kanevsky added.

The diplomat stressed that just a few months ago the Ukrainian intergovernmental delegation visited the liberated territories, starting from Aghdam.

"The demining of territories, the creation of infrastructure and everything that will happen here to restore life, arouses our interest,” the ambassador said. “I think that the Ukrainian companies will take an active part in this process.”

