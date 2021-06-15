Messages for region and world from Azerbaijan's Shusha are extremely important - Turkish president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
The messages to be sent to the region and the world from Azerbaijan's Shusha city are extremely important, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while making a statement for the press in Shusha.
Latest
By signing Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, Azerbaijan and Turkey point way for future generations - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration reflects issues of joint defense, mutual military help of Azerbaijan and Turkey - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations reflects issue of opening Zangezur corridor - Azerbaijani president
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op, says Azerbaijani president
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev
Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary
Looking forward to working with PM Modi to further develop 'unique and warm relations': new Israeli Premier Bennett