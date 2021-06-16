President Ilham Aliyev dances on Jidir Plain in Shusha (VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 11:27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev danced on Jidir Plain in Shusha, Trend reports citing AZTV.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, was in Shusha on June 15.
In Shusha, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the musical composition ‘Musical Heritage and Karabakh Horses on Jidir Plain was presented.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan watched the musical composition.
During the event, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with 'Zafar' Karabakh horse.
The footage shot on Jidir Plain:
