NATO supports territorial integrity of South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

NATO supports the territorial integrity of the South Caucasus countries, James Appathurai, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said, Trend reports.

Appathurai made the remark at the international conference entitled ‘Azerbaijan's Contribution to Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security'.

"We support the territorial integrity, political independence and sovereignty of the countries of the region. We want to see stability, peace and development in the South Caucasus, as well as good relations between the three countries of the region. The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are especially commendable. We would like to see the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have also reached such a good level of development," he said.