Shusha Declaration will go down in history as exemplary document - Turkic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Shusha Declaration will go down in history as an exemplary document demonstrating how the comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic countries should evolve into higher levels with a distinct Turkic awareness, Secretary-General of Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement, Trend reports.

"As the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council, I welcome the signing of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey on 15 June 2021 in Shusha city, one of the ancient cradles of the Turkic culture," he said.

Amreyev noted that the Shusha Declaration contains a large number of strong articles dedicated to the enhancement of the existing solidarity within the entire Turkic world.

"I find it quite impressive and pleasing for a bilateral document between the two Turkic countries to bear sincere attention for the rest of the Turkic world. From this perspective, the Shusha Declaration will go down in history as an exemplary document demonstrating how the comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic countries should evolve into higher levels with a distinct Turkic awareness," the statement said.

"The coverage of the Declaration draws strong parallels with the existing cooperation areas within the Turkic Council from the economy, transport to diaspora and cultural issues. The Declaration will serve not only the interests of the two countries and their people but also of the whole Turkic world. Most of the issues mentioned in the Declaration have been considered by the Turkic Council Member and Observer States under the multilateral platform of the Turkic Council. Hence, the Declaration has become yet another testimony of the relevance of the multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Council," he added.

"Last but not least, Shusha Declaration is a strong call for regional peace, stability and prosperity. It invites the regional countries to create a new zone of peace and stability in the South Caucasus with concrete projects to the benefit of all parties. I am convinced that the determination of Azerbaijan and Turkey to develop the political and legal mechanisms of the allied relations will further strengthen the comprehensive cooperation process among the Member and Observer States of the Turkic Council, as well as in the region," Amreyev emphasized.