Azerbaijan working to restore religious monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan is working on the restoration of mosques, churches, sanctuaries, as well as temples and other religious monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania on the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters, Trend reports.
Gurbanli noted that the Armenian occupants destroyed all religious monuments in these territories during the occupation period.
“This is unprecedented vandalism. Along with mosques, they also ruined churches,” he noted.
The committee chairman added that Armenians destroyed Orthodox churches, or tried to armenize them.
