Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss priority areas of mutual economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Energy, agriculture, tourism and mining can be singled out as priority areas of economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijani Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov, who is on an official visit to Riyadh city, made the remark at a meeting with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint intergovernmental commission Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

Welcoming the Azerbaijani delegation, the Saudi minister spoke with satisfaction about his visits to Azerbaijan and meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In turn, the Azerbaijani foreign minister noted the high level of political ties between the two countries and the importance of developing cooperation in other areas.

Emphasizing the role of the joint intergovernmental commission in the development of bilateral cooperation, Bayramov said that its last meeting in March 2019 was successful.

The FM also informed the Saudi side about the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the situation in the region after the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Speaking about reconstruction work and ongoing infrastructure projects in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Bayramov invited Saudi Arabia to take part in this process.

He also said that Azerbaijan has great potential for exporting agricultural products to Saudi Arabia, and noted the importance of enhancing cooperation in this area.

Khalid Al-Falih said that during his visit to Azerbaijan as Minister of Energy, he discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources and petrochemicals, stressing that Saudi companies are interested in participating in projects in Azerbaijan.

This issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, which will be held in Riyadh this fall, Al-Falih said.

He also spoke about the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva