Restoration of Karabakh rapidly progressing under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, restoration and reconstruction work is rapidly progressing in Karabakh, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
Jabbarov made the remark in Baku during the presentation of the ‘Karabakh.Center’ Internet resource.
“We will all witness the prosperity of these lands very soon,” the minister stressed.
“The world community has repeatedly witnessed examples of destructions as a result of a war, but this is not comparable to the scale of destructions inflicted by Armenia on the lands of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov noted.
