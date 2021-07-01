Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice appeals to int'l organizations regarding mine threat in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan has appealed to international organizations due to the mine threat in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The remark was made during the collegium of the ministry, which was chaired by Minister of Justice, Fikrat Mammadov.

“In 2021, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan took part in a number of prestigious international forums,” said the ministry.

“Appeals were made in these forums on the illegal actions of Armenia, especially, regarding the refusal to provide maps of mined areas. Moreover, appeals were sent to the ministers of justice of foreign countries and influential international organizations,” the ministry said.