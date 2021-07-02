EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Varhelyi’s Twitter.

“I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - next week to present the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.