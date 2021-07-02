EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Varhelyi’s Twitter.
“I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus – Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - next week to present the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.
Latest
Good progress has been made since the cessation of hostilities in Azerbaijani Karabakh - OSCE PA Rapporteur
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive)
President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy ensures rapid growth of Azerbaijan's int’l authority – Kyrgyz FM
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official