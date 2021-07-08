Azerbaijan - strong partner of EU in energy sector - EU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Azerbaijan is a strong partner of the EU in the energy sector, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said at a press conference following his visit to Baku, Trend reports.

According to Varhelyi, the development of Azerbaijan also depends on the development of other regional countries.

"We discussed ways of further development of Azerbaijan and the region with representatives of the country. It was noted that the lack of established ties in the region negatively affects its development," he noted.

The European Commissioner stressed the importance of establishing direct links between the Black and Caspian Seas, as well as the need to create trade routes through Azerbaijan.

"During the meetings with the ministers of energy and economy of the country, issues of energy development were discussed. Azerbaijan is a strong partner of the EU in this sector. We discussed the possibilities of further development of this cooperation, especially in terms of transition to green energy," he further said.

Varhelyi added that during the visit, issues of further development of agriculture had been also considered.

