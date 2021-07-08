Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
Trend:
The first meeting on planning the Eternity-2021 military exercises on October 4-8, 2021, in which Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will take part, was held, Trend reports on July 8.
The information was spread by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The video conference meeting was held in the Central Command of the Exercise Control of the Ground Forces.
