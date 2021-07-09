Foreign diplomats view construction of airport in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan got acquainted with the construction progress of the international airport in Fuzuli district [liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] within their visit to Shusha city, Trend reports on July 9.

The diplomats were informed about the work done at the airport, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev.

They were also informed that Azerbaijan's foreign partners, including Italian and Turkish companies, are actively involved in its construction.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the construction of the international airport in Fuzuli in January 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport took place on January 14. It’s planned to commission the airport runway by September, and the airport by the end of the year.

Before the occupation of Fuzuli by the Armenian armed forces (in 1993), there was a local airport. During the period of occupation, the airport, just like Fuzuli, was destroyed by Armenia.

The length of the runway of the new airport, which will be located on an area of ​​250 hectares, will be 3,000 meters, and the width will be 60 meters.