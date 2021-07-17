Eastweststream.com is media platform run by professionals - AzTV chairman (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The Eastweststream.com media platform is run by professionals, Rovshan Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV), said at the presentation of the joint project by Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

“The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform marks a new stage,” Mammadov said. “This is the stage for the Azerbaijani media to enter the global stage.”

"This is the effective presentation of the Azerbaijani realities to the world, the proof that the Azerbaijani media holds a worthy place in the world information space,” the chairman of AzTV added. “I congratulate Azerbaijani journalists on this occasion. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for this policy.”

“During the 44-day second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani president not only liberated the occupied lands but also taught a master class to the journalists,” Mammadov said. “The president showed the way of carrying out the information policy, the way of effectively responding to the propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan."

"About a year ago, the heads of media outlets of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, were on a visit to Turkey, and in a short period of time this step brought real results,” chairman of AzTV said. “For example, Azerbaijani television closely cooperates with the Turkish TV channels, including TRT.”

“We organize teleconferences within almost all political programs,” Mammadov said. “The Turkish colleagues come to Azerbaijan and participate in the development of our media space. I am convinced that the activity of the Eastweststream.com media platform will very soon bring effective results because it is run by professionals.”

“I hope that this platform will widely cover the realities of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, the successful policy being pursued by the Azerbaijani president,” the chairman of AzTV said. “At the same time, this means the exchange of information in the media sphere."