Secure, stable, prosperous South Caucasus is in interest of EU - Charles Michel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
Trend:
A secure, stable and prosperous South Caucasus region is in the interest of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"At the Martyr's Alley in Baku I paid homage to the victims of Soviet aggression against Azerbaijan.
A secure, stable & prosperous South Caucasus region is in the interest of the EU and an integral part of our Eastern Partnership.
Azerbaijan celebrates 30 years of independence," he wrote.
