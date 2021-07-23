Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The adherence to the principles of the trilateral statement is a guarantee of peace and stability in the region, head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Institute for Innovative Development of the Russian Federation, famous Russian political analyst, Andrei Ivanov told Trend.

"The trilateral statement among Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, indeed, was historical,” Ivanov said. “It put an end to the long-standing, very difficult conflict in the Karabakh region. The problem that did not seem to be resolved by the coming generations was finally solved thanks to both political will of the Azerbaijani leadership and the goodwill of Russia.”

The analyst stressed that the adherence to the principles that have been achieved among Baku, Moscow and Yerevan is a guarantee of peace and stability in the region.

"Moreover, this is a guarantee that no other external forces will be able to encroach on the sovereignty of independent countries - neither Russia nor Azerbaijan, Armenia,” the analyst added. “The countries and peoples will feel safe."