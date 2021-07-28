Tension remains between Armenia, Azerbaijan in direction of Kalbajar (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains tense in the direction of Kalbajar district, Trend reports on July 28 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army continues to take retaliatory measures in order to suppress the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, launched on July 28.