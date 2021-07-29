US condemns recent escalation of violence along border between Armenia, Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:
The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ned Price, US Department of State Spokesperson said, Trend reports.
US calls for taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.
“Continued tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border underscore the fact that only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully,” the statement said.
