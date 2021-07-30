Azerbaijan sending firefighting teams of Ministry of Emergency Situations to Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The firefighting teams of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations are being sent to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on July 30.
Azerbaijan is sending 500 firefighters, a helicopter, necessary equipment to the fraternal country. The flights will be carried out by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).
Forest fires that broke out on July 28 and 29 in 63 places in 21 Turkish provinces claimed the lives of four people. Fires continue in some areas.
