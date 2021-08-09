Armenian armed forces subject to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9
Trend:
On August 9, starting from 00:10 to 00:50 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.
The Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by retaliation fire. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
Latest
European Court of Human Rights must respect its decision and force Armenia to comply with it - Victim
Opening of Zangezur corridor to stimulate development of route between Uzbekistan and countries of Caspian and Black Seas
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)