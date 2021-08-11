Years of hard work clearly seen at Tokyo 2020 - European Gymnastics president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Years of hard work, determination and the drive to improve were clearly seen at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Farid Gayibov, European Gymnastics President said, Trend reports citing his statement.

"July 5, 2021 marked an unusual meeting of the European Gymnastics’ affiliated Federations in Zurich (SUI). I was very pleased that 31 Federations from 50 were able to join this dedicated meeting despite the ongoing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This underlines the unity between all European Gymnastics’ member Federations," he said.

"The meeting was dedicated to the upcoming elections of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) within the framework of its’ 83rd Congress to be held in Antalya (TUR) on November 5 – 7, 2021. We deliberated on candidates best suited for certain positions within the FIG Authorities. We will continue our meetings prior to the Congress for the purpose of a more efficient representation of Europe within the FIG decision-making bodies," Gayibov noted.

"Prior to the Olympic Games (July 23 – August 8, 2021) I attended the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Tel Aviv (Israel, July 16 - 17, 2021). It was the last opportunity for rhythmic gymnasts to polish their performances in a competition format and the experienced Israeli Gymnastics Federation offered the best conditions for this purpose. Afterwards I set out for my fourth Olympic Games," he added.

"Yes, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have come true. The path leading to the Games was challenging to all of us but this did not prevent Tokyo from welcoming the world’s best athletes with dignity. The joint efforts of the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Organizing Committee, International Federations and their according Technical Committees led us to successful events regardless of tough conditions caused by the pandemic. Certainly, also a great number of volunteers played a fair role in the overall success of the competitions," Gayibov said.

"The International Technical Officials - the judges assigned by FIG - arrived in Tokyo from different parts of the world at this difficult period. Being committed to the principles of Fair Play, they demonstrated patience and did a great job without having an opportunity to take a walk at the end of the competition days, as all participants strictly observed the COVID-19 Guidelines for safe Games," the president added.

"Even though the Olympic events were held without spectators, great atmosphere reigned at the gymnastics competitions. The representatives of different National Olympic Committees came to support their gymnasts at the qualifications which lasted all day long. It was remarkable that the stands were almost full at the finals. Even representatives of NOCs whose athletes did not pass the qualifications stayed and showed their interest for the finals. This is an incredible gesture of support to high-performance athletes, Fair Play and sports as a whole. It proves once again that the beauty and diversity of Gymnastics continues to attract people and that our sport grows in popularity and has its’ place among the top sports," Gayibov said.

"I would like to emphasize that each competition was breathtaking and it was difficult to predict who will be the champion until the last performance. I am very happy for those athletes who managed to repeat their Olympic results and equally for those who brought the first Olympic medals to their countries. Many historic victories were achieved," he noted.

"The European gymnasts succeeded to maintain their positions in the Olympic ranking. This shows that our continent is very strong in this sport. I think that the organization of European Championships in the Olympic disciplines during the pandemic had a positive impact on today’s achievements of the European gymnasts. The Games would not take place without gymnasts and their coaches. Years of hard work, determination and the drive to improve were clearly seen at these Games. I was touched to see champions putting their medals on their coaches. A beautiful display of unity, partnership and appreciation. I congratulate the medalists and applaud all competitors from the bottom of my heart. Not everyone came back with a medal, but you all returned as Olympians," he said.