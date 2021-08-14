Azerbaijani President: We do not need a new war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14
Trend:
“We have already completed our historical mission. We do not need a new war,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV channel.
“We consider Armenians living in the territory controlled by the Russian peacekeeping mission to be Azerbaijani citizens who have lost their way. They are not too many. According to accurate information, their number is less than 25,000. Of course, they must also be integrated into Azerbaijani society,” the head of state said.
“Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country, and many peoples live here like one family, including the Armenians. There are Armenians living in Baku today,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.
