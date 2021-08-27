Journalists from Latin America visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Journalists from a number of Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica, are touring the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
During the trip, the media representatives will view the situation in the region, the consequences of the Armenian vandalism as a result of the 30-year occupation, see the destruction, and observe the mine clearance.
Trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands are organized regularly so that the public of foreign countries was informed in more detail about the realities of Azerbaijan.
