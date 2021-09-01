US embassy grateful to Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

The US embassy expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan, Trend reports on Sept. 1.

The relevant message was posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

“Thank you, the Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served at the airport in Afghanistan,” the message said. “We are grateful for their service helping the U.S. and NATO partners keep the airport safe and supporting the evacuations of U.S. citizens. We are happy these peacekeepers have returned safely to Azerbaijan.”