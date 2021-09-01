Azerbaijani president congratulates Vietnamese counterpart (UPDATE)

Politics 1 September 2021

details added (first version posted on 16:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sept. 1

"Dear Mr. President, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, the friendly people of Vietnam on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," President Aliyev said.

"The current level of development of traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam is pleasing," the president added. "Our countries enjoy high-level political ties, and close contacts in the economic and humanitarian fields. Our bilateral relations, based on mutual trust and support, are also accompanied by our fruitful cooperation in a multilateral format."

"I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts towards expanding our relations in all areas and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation," President Aliyev said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Vietnam everlasting peace and prosperity," President Aliyev said.

