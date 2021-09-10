Azerbaijani gov't helped entrepreneurs to get out of COVID-related crisis with fewer losses - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government has allocated $2.5 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark in Baku during the 10th meeting of the Turkic Council economy ministers. The ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey are also taking part in the event.

According to Jabbarov, these funds were directed to several business and social structures of Azerbaijan, as well as to ensure bank liabilities.

“The introduction of these mechanisms helped the entrepreneurs to get out of the crisis with fewer losses,” Jabbarov emphasized.

During the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states will be discussed. In addition, the 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will be awarded.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, which will be held in Budapest (Hungary) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan).