Delegation of Association of Ombudsmen of OIC on visit in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on fact-finding mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

The delegation of the Association of Ombudsmen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries arrive in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] to carry out a mission to investigate the facts of Armenian crimes in Azerbaijan’s previously occupied areas, the Karabakh bureau of Trend said on Sept.17.

The purpose of the mission is to monitor the consequences of acts of vandalism committed by Armenia against social facilities, cultural and historical monuments in Aghdam.

Based on the monitoring results, a report will be prepared, which will be sent to international organizations.

As earlier reported, the OIC delegation arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva.