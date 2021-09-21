Azerbaijani president receives CEO of DP World
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the DP World group of companies Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem on September 21, Trend reports.
