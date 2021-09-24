Companies from different countries which illegally exploited Azerbaijan’s natural resources in formerly occupied territories will be held accountable - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Companies from different countries which illegally exploited Azerbaijan’s natural resources and conducted other illegal activities in the formerly occupied territories will be held accountable, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech presented during the annual General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government, Trend reports.

"Armenia illegally exploited natural resources, including gold and other precious metals and minerals of the formerly occupied lands and exported it to the international markets. Based on solid facts, we have identified companies from different countries illegally exploiting Azerbaijan’s natural resources and conducting other illegal activities in the formerly occupied territories. We have already started taking legal actions against those companies. They will be held accountable for illegally exploiting our natural resources in the formerly occupied lands," the head of state said.