Zangazur corridor to expand list of existing trade, transport routes - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

The Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand the list of existing trade and transport routes, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The minister made the remark while speaking at the ministerial of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The opening of the meeting was made by the session’s Chairman Abdullah Shahid and Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Kourteni Ratrey.

The meeting adopted the Ministerial Declaration.