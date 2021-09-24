Zangazur corridor to expand list of existing trade, transport routes - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 11:12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
The Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand the list of existing trade and transport routes, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The minister made the remark while speaking at the ministerial of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.
The opening of the meeting was made by the session’s Chairman Abdullah Shahid and Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Kourteni Ratrey.
The meeting adopted the Ministerial Declaration.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani president: We captured many tanks even unused in battle, they were abandoned by Armenians
Turkmen President proposes number of initiatives at 76th session of UN General Assembly to counter pandemic
Solar power plant in Eastern Zangazur will be so far major foreign direct investment project in liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan created new reality in Southern Caucasus region which has to be taken into account by all - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani president invites international energy companies to invest in green energy in liberated Azerbaijani territories
International community must force Armenia to provide us with accurate mine maps of all liberated territories - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan is building new cities and towns from the scratch by applying the modern urban planning and utilizing concepts of "smart city" and "smart village" - President Aliyev
Companies from different countries which illegally exploited Azerbaijan’s natural resources in formerly occupied territories will be held accountable - President Aliyev
Despite regime change in Armenia, fascist ideology continues to dominate in country - President Aliyev
Armenia must bear state responsibility for military aggression and other grave crimes committed against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
We have around 4,000 citizens registered as missing persons from the first Karabakh War, Armenia must provide us with information about their fate - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan becoming one of Eurasia's primary and reliable transport and logistics hubs - President Aliyev
9 Azerbaijani cities and hundreds of villages have been barbarically wiped out by Armenia - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan, itself, enforced implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, probably, it was first case in world since UN establishment - President Aliyev
There is need to join efforts to elaborate mechanism of implementation of UN Security Council resolutions in order to avoid selective approach - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s extensive efforts against pandemic have been internationally recognized - President Ilham Aliyev
Speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in video format presented at annual General Debate of 76th session of UN General Assembly