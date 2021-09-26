Residents of Aghdam make another trip to their native lands (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26
Trend:
The State Committee for Refugees and IDPs and the Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam jointly organized another trip of Aghdam residents to their native lands, Trend reports.
The residents of the city were met by the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov.
The participants of the visit will visit the Imarat complex, the Alley of Martyrs, the Juma and Giyasli mosques, as well as the Shahbulag fortress.
