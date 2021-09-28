Azerbaijan dismisses rumors of its army wounding Armenian soldier (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 17:17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
Trend:
The alleged wounding of an Armenian serviceman as a result of fire by the Azerbaijani army is false, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
The information disseminated by the Armenian media that units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly opened fire on September 28 in the direction of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces and, as a result, an Armenian serviceman was wounded, is false, said the ministry.
