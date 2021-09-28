War is over, conflict has been resolved – Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

The war is over. The conflict has been resolved, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan already on several occasions publicly expressed its readiness to establish dialogue with Armenia, not only establish dialogue, but actually start working on the future peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azserbaijani president said.

“The war is over. The conflict has been resolved, so we need to engage in a new activity in the region, in order to make the region more predictable, stable and safe. The meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries is a good indicator of these endeavors,” President Aliyev said.

“I hope that it will not be the only one meeting, but it will be a beginning of the new process, process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and process which will give and can give a new dimension to a broad cooperation in the region of Southern Caucasus,” the head of state said.